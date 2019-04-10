Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Curtis Myles was a "happy soul" who would "light up everybody's lives", his family said

The family of a five-year-old boy who died after a crash with a van have paid tribute to his "gorgeous, fun-loving" nature.

Police said Curtis Myles was riding a bicycle at the time of the crash in Knaphill, Surrey.

He died in hospital after the collision near the junction of Limecroft Road and Chobham Road on 26 March.

In a statement his family said Curtis "loved to be outside" and had joined a motorcycle trials club, aged four.

"He clearly had a natural talent and balance for trial motorcycling, and he enjoyed riding his bike to school," they added.

Curtis, who was in the reception class of Knaphill Lower School, had been "clever at school and had so many friends", and was a "happy soul" who would "light up everybody's lives", his family said.

Surrey Police said the van driver had stopped at the scene of the crash, and no arrests had been made.