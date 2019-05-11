Image copyright Google Image caption Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Pyrford Place, a block of flats at the end of a private road

Police are investigating the death of a woman in a fire at a three-storey block of flats.

Firefighters were called to Pyrford Road, Pyrford, at 10:45 BST and found an apartment that was "heavily smoke-logged".

Surrey Police said that a "female occupant at the flat was sadly pronounced dead at the scene".

Fire investigators remain at the property and a "number of inquiries" are under way, police said.