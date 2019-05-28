Image copyright Dan Siler Image caption Diners from the pub were standing in the car park when the roof caught fire

A 700-year-old pub has been partly destroyed in a fire, which is thought to have started in the kitchen.

The Ye Olde Six Bells in Horley, Surrey, caught light just after 19:30 BST, and at least 20 firefighters were called to the scene.

Dan and Anne Michelle Siler, on holiday from Florida, said the pub was evacuated and 50 people were told to gather in the car park.

Mr Siler said: "All of the sudden the whole roof just went up in flames."

Image copyright Dan Siler Image caption Smoke billowed out from the roof of the pub, which is 700 years old

A spokeswoman for Surrey Fire and Rescue said crews were still at the scene.

Mr Siler said the alarm sounded during their meal and one of the staff told him it was a kitchen fire.

"We thought we'd return back inside afterwards. But then the staff got very animated and told everybody to move away from the building.

"Then the roof caught fire."

Image copyright Dan Siler Image caption The roof has been destroyed

According to its website the country inn is reputed to be the second oldest pub in the country, with origins dating to the 9th Century.

The pub gets its name from the bells originally hanging at St Bartholomew's Church next door.