A terminally ill five-year-old boy who was sent a Formula One car after he inspired Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Spanish Grand Prix has died.

Harry Shaw, from Redhill, Surrey, who had a rare form of terminal cancer, died on Saturday.

A post on a JustGiving page set up for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity said Harry took "his last breath after a tough 10 month battle".

The youngster had recently moved back to his home for his final days.

Hamilton described Harry as his "spirit angel" as he dedicated his victory to him on 12 May.

Mercedes then arranged for one of its cars to be sent to Harry's home.

Harry, who had Ewing's sarcoma, had said in his video message on Instagram: "Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck winning the race in Spain and thank you for the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye."

Harry's parents were told he had just one week left to live in April.

Charlotte Shaw, Harry's mother, said Hamilton's gifts "brought smiles into his life at a time when there's a limited amount of fun to be had".

She said it was "so special to see Harry enjoying himself".

The post on Harry's charity page said: "On 1 June 2019, five-year-old Harry Shaw took his last breath after a tough 10-month battle against Ewing's Sarcoma; a rare bone cancer.

"Losing Harry means our happy family unit of 4 now becomes 3. We lose our firstborn child; our two-year-old daughter Georgia loses her brother who she will probably never remember; and the wider family lose their first grandchild and nephew.

"We would like to say Harry died in peace and comfort; to an extent he did, dying at home in his own bed surrounded by his toys and the people he loved.

"But the actual truth is the last few weeks of Harry's life were marked by terrible pain and suffering that no human, not least a 5-year-old boy, should endure."

Visitors to the website paid tribute, with one writing: "What a brave, inspirational boy you've been Harry. My heart goes out to you all."

Another said: "Blessings to Harry and his family and to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity keep on keeping on! with inspiration from such as Harry you will reach the stars."