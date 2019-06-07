Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Callan Hornegold was a loving and funny little boy, his family said

A three-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van while skateboarding in Oxted was a "loving and funny little boy", his family have said.

Callan Hornegold was knocked down by the Tesco van in The Hollies, Hurst Green, at about 10:45 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill but he later died.

Surrey Police said their inquiries continued. Tesco has said it is doing everything it can to support the police investigation.

In a tribute issued through police, Callan's family said: "On Sunday afternoon, our family suffered the most horrendous loss of our beautifully wild, loving and funny little boy.

"There are no words to begin to describe the pain that we are feeling."

Image caption The boy was knocked down while riding a skateboard

Thanking people for the "outpouring of support and love", and medical staff who treated Callan, they said: "We have a very long road ahead of us and respectfully request that we are allowed to quietly grieve alone."

Emergency services including an air ambulance were sent to the accident which involved a white Mercedes Sprinter box van.

Police have asked anyone who saw what happened to come forward as a matter of urgency.