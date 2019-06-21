Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joyce Burgess died three days after being attacked in her home

A serial burglar who targeted vulnerable victims has admitted killing an 84-year-old woman after walking through her open front door to rob her.

Johnny Brazil attacked Joyce Burgess during the heatwave last July after asking her for a glass of water, Guildford Crown Court was told.

Mrs Burgess died three days after the attack at her home in Woking, Surrey.

Brazil, 27, admitted manslaughter, robbery and burglary and will be sentenced on 9 August.

The court was told Brazil, of Kingston Road, Epsom, walked through the open door of the house in Loop Road on 7 July and asked Mrs Burgess for a glass of water.

Then he stole her handbag, containing about £60, injuring her in a struggle, before fleeing.

Mrs Burgess suffered injuries to her arm, chest and face and died in hospital three days later.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said Brazil targeted vulnerable people in homes with open windows or doors

A post-mortem examination concluded she died from heart and lung problems.

Brazil, who was arrested in Leeds, admitted robbing and killing Mrs Burgess and another robbery, three counts of burglary, attempted burglary, possessing a lock-knife and criminal damage.

Hugh Forgan, prosecuting, said Brazil committed a "pattern of burglaries with particularly vulnerable victims".

Det Con Alexis Batty, of Surrey Police, said Brazil had targeted people as old as 96 and had shown "little to no remorse".

"It's sad to think that what was taken was of such small value - cash to the sum of around £60."

In a tribute after his mother's death, Iain Burgess described her as "a sweet old lady" who had "done some amazing things".