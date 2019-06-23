Image copyright Google Image caption Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery

Four armed men threatened supermarket staff and stole a large amount of alcohol from a Morrisons store while customers were shopping.

Surrey Police said the shop in Bell Street, Reigate, was robbed at 12:40 BST on Saturday.

Officers said the gang "pushed people out of the way" as they made their escape.

Two men were later arrested on suspicion of robbery, the force added.

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw the robbery or the spirits being loaded into a silver saloon vehicle and being driven off, to contact them.