Image caption The Stranglers - pictured in their original line-up - played their first official gig in Guildford

The Stranglers have welcomed the overturning of a noise abatement order which threatened the music venue where they first performed.

The band were known as the Guildford Stranglers when they made their debut at The Star Inn in Quarry Street, Guildford, in September 1974.

Guildford Borough Council served a notice on the pub after complaints from developers of nearby flats.

After it was thrown out, The Stranglers tweeted: "Fantastic news!"

At a hearing at Guildford Magistrates' Court the district judge said the venue had not been deemed a nuisance before the block of flats was converted.

In January the band visited the venue to lend its support to the campaign to have the noise abatement order lifted.

The Stranglers' bassist, Jean-Jacques Burnel, told GetSurrey: "It's a lovely little pub, It's great."

The pub's manager, Georgina Baker, said: "We've had a whole year of not knowing if we can carry on with our music.

"We can now go back to doing our live music with our local bands which is the lifeblood of this pub."

Ms Baker said the ruling set an "important precedent" for all live music venues.

