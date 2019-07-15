Image copyright Ryan Jones Image caption Up to 50 party-goers were at the house when the car careered through the garden

A car crashed through a fence and into a 10th birthday party missing the children "by a matter of a feet".

Charlie Jones, 10, and his three-year-old brother Orson were celebrating both their birthdays in Camberley, Surrey.

Their father, Ryan Jones, said it was "a miracle" the Nissan Micra did not hit any of the 50 party-goers.

The father-of-three now wants to see measures put in place to reduce the risk of another accident.

About 20 children and 30 adults were at the family home on Saturday, when the hatchback crashed through the fence and a coconut shy at about 19:20 BST.

Image copyright Ryan Jones Image caption The car crashed through a fence and coconut shy

"We were sitting relaxing and the kids were playing and running around and a car has come off Frimley Road straight through our garden fence missing us and our children by a matter of feet," Mr Jones said.

"It was a miracle it didn't hit anyone."

Mr Jones said there had been numerous incidents at the junction with Gordon Avenue, adding that he had contacted Surrey County Council in a bid to introduce a roundabout and traffic barrier.

'Shaken up'

"The children are shaken up. They are scared to go out in the garden to play," he said.

"We moved here knowing it was on a main road but we never thought it would come to this."

Surrey Police confirmed no-one was injured in the crash.

Surrey County Council has been contacted for a comment.

