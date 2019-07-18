Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Godinho stabbed his ex-wife to death in front of her three-year-old daughter

A man who stabbed his ex-wife to death beside her three-year-old daughter as she went to collect their children from school has been jailed for life.

Aliny Godinho, 39, died in London Road, Stoneleigh, near Epsom, Surrey, after Ricardo Godinho attacked her with a kitchen knife on 8 February.

Godinho, 41, was found guilty of murder and possessing an offensive weapon on Wednesday at Guildford Crown Court.

Mrs Justice Thornton said: "You left your daughter watching her mother die."

During the trial, jurors heard Godinho was "blinded by rage" when he attacked her as she went to collect the couple's three other children from school.

Godinho, of Kingston Road, Epsom, admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 27 years for murder and given one year for possession of a bladed article, to be served concurrently.

CCTV captured Mrs Godinho's last movements as she walked along London Road with her daughter

On the day of the murder Mrs Godinho had caught the bus with her daughter to London Road.

Godinho had been waiting in his pick-up truck for the bus to go past so he could follow it and confront his ex-wife.

After stabbing her multiple times, he dropped the weapon and fled.

The court was told he "killed his wife to punish her" for leaving him and keeping him from seeing his children.

Sentencing him, Justice Thornton said: "As she started to slump to the floor you carried on stabbing her.

"As she lay on the ground dying, you sped off in your truck.

"You left your daughter watching her mother die… no child should ever have to see what your three-year-old daughter saw that day."

Following sentencing, Mrs Godinho's family described her as "a beautiful, intelligent, happy, caring woman who was loved by so many people, both in the UK, and in her home country of Brazil".

"The impact that Aliny's death has left on her children is almost impossible to put into words... no sentence will ever replace or bring back our beautiful Aliny."