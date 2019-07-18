Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The school is offering pupils counselling and support throughout the summer holidays

Counselling and support is to be offered to a school's pupils throughout the summer after the death of a 14-year-old boy at a railway station.

Sam Connor, a student at Salesian School, died when he was hit by a train at Chertsey, Surrey, on Monday.

Following reports that he was bullied, the school told parents it would be improper to respond to the claims.

However, the school said both the police and local authority were carrying out safeguarding reviews.

In a letter to parents, executive head teacher James Kibble said: "Some parents will understandably be worried about the references to bullying that have been made.

"We feel that it would be improper to respond to these at this time, given the family's request for information about the student not to be shared."

He continued: "You should know that the police and the local authority are currently carrying out separate investigations and safeguarding reviews and we are confident that bullying will not be an issue that is raised when the reports are published."

Mr Kibble said pupils would be supported over the summer holidays: "We appreciate that the impact of this tragedy will probably first be felt for some beyond this week."

A spokesman for Surrey County Council said its thoughts were with Sam's friends and family.

He said: "It is only right that the police and the coroner's office now complete a full investigation into how this tragic incident came to happen and this sad death has also been referred to the Surrey Safeguarding Children Board."

Sports Day cancelled

Emergency teams were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks at 16:00 BST on Monday but the year-nine pupil was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police said it was being treated as a non-suspicious death and an inquest would be opened and adjourned on Tuesday.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The teenager died at the scene

Salesian School is a Catholic mixed comprehensive, with more than 1,600 pupils aged 11 to 18.

At the request of students, a special mass has been held.

The school would have held its annual sports day on Tuesday, but it was cancelled.

Special assemblies have been held and counsellors and an educational psychologist are on site.

Parents have been advised children benefit from routine and were encouraged to send youngsters to school as normal.