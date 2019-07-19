Image copyright Google Street View Image caption The boy collapsed and died on Thursday

A head teacher has paid tribute to a 14-year-old boy who died at an assault course while on a school trip.

The secondary school pupil collapsed at a Camelot Events adventure centre in Surrey yesterday at about 13:00 BST.

His death is being treated as unexplained by police while Camelot Events say it is not connected to the safety of its obstacle course.

Glyn Secondary School head teacher Matt Duffield said the boy had a "unique personality that helped him shine".

Surrey Police was called to the adventure centre in Henfold Lane, Beare Green, following reports of the teenager collapsing.

Students at the school in Epsom will be offered counselling sessions following his death.

'Deeply saddened'

Mr Duffield said: "Our staff, students and parents are deeply saddened by this most tragic news. He was a much-loved member of our school and will be greatly missed by all.

"He was the type of boy that would say hello to people in the corridor regardless of whether they were staff or students: he wanted to be everyone's friend."

A spokesman for Surrey Police said the death is being treated as unexplained, but they do not believe there is any third party involvement.

Lisa Edwards, operations manager at Camelot Events, said: "We are fully co-operating with the investigation relating to the incident that happened at our site but we would like to make it clear that this incident was not connected to the safety of the obstacle course.

"We would also like to clarify that, despite earlier reports, the child was not on an obstacle but was on dry land when they became unwell and collapsed."

Camelot Events offered their sympathies to the boy's family an the school while also supporting staff who attempted to save him.