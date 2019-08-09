Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joyce Burgess died days after being attacked in her home

A serial burglar who robbed and killed an 84-year-old woman after knocking on her door to ask for a glass of water has been jailed.

Johnny Brazil targeted Joyce Burgess at her home in Woking, Surrey, during the heatwave in July last year.

He stole her handbag and left her with injuries to her arm, face and chest. She died days later after suffering a heart attack in hospital.

Brazil admitted manslaughter and was jailed for 20 years and three months.

The 27-year-old, of Kingston Road in Epsom, also admitted robbery and burglary during an earlier hearing at Guildford Crown Court.

Sentencing Brazil, Judge Jonathan Black said: "You're a man who preys on the elderly, you break into or gain entry into their homes by subterfuge.

"You then steal handbags or jewellery using force, if necessary, against your victims.

"The force you used was substantial. When police arrived they found her bleeding heavily from five sites."

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Police said Johnny Brazil targeted vulnerable people and showed "little to no remorse"

The court heard Ms Burgess had her skin torn and suffered bruising as she struggled to stop Brazil making off with her handbag containing just £60 and a gold-plated watch.

Her son Ian Burgess described being "confronted with a scene of blood" at his mother's home.

"Events instigated by you Johnny Brazil have served to tear my family apart," he told the court.

"I can't conceal the contempt I have for you."

Speaking outside court, Mr Burgess said he hoped Brazil "rots in hell" for killing his "very kind, gentle" mother who would "do anything for anybody".

Brazil also pleaded guilty to another robbery, three counts of burglary, attempted burglary, possessing a lock-knife and criminal damage.

