Image copyright Facebook Image caption Fuller carried out the attack the day after 51 Muslims were killed in Christchurch, New Zealand

A knifeman who slashed a 19-year-old Bulgarian in a Tesco car park after praising the Christchurch terror attacker has admitted attempted murder.

Vincent Fuller, 50, thrust a blade through Dimitar Mihaylov's car window in Stanwell, Surrey, on 16 March.

Prosecutors said the attack, a day after 51 Muslims were gunned down in New Zealand, was an act of far-right terrorism.

Fuller denies this, but accepts the stabbing was racially motivated.

Before the attack, Fuller declared support for Christchurch gunman Brenton Tarrant in a Facebook post.

"I am English, no matter what the government say kill all the non English and get them all out of our of England," he wrote.

'Kill Muslims'

The next day, Fuller approached Mr Mihaylov's car and shouted "you are going to die" as he swiped at him through the open window, prosecutors said.

His victim sustained wounds to his hands and neck.

Before the car park stabbing, Fuller had approached the home of a neighbour - who is of south Asian descent - armed with a baseball bat.

He went on to indiscriminately attack occupied vehicles, and was reportedly heard shouting "white supremacy" and "I'm going to kill Muslims".

Image caption The attack took place in a Tesco car park in Stanwell, Surrey

His earlier guilty pleas to attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, can be reported after he admitted further charges at Kingston Crown Court.

He admitted affray and causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Fuller, of Viola Avenue, Stanwell, will be sentenced on 5 September.