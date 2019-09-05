Image copyright Facebook Image caption Fuller carried out the attack the day after 51 Muslims were killed in Christchurch

A far-right extremist watched a video of the Christchurch terror attack before slashing a 19-year-old Bulgarian with a knife, a court has heard.

Vincent Fuller, of Stanwell, Surrey, has previously admitted attempted murder at Kingston Crown Court.

The 50-year-old denies a terrorist motive and Judge Peter Lodder QC must rule on the issue before sentencing.

The court heard Fuller, who went on "a rampage" in Stanwell, intended to strike fear into the hearts of Muslims.

Fuller, of Viola Avenue, carried out his 16 March attack the day after the murder of 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand by a white supremacist, who livestreamed the shootings online.

A video excerpt of the massacre on Fuller's phone was played to the court.

The court was told Fuller, before the attack, wrote on Facebook to get "non-English ... out of England" and showing support for the events in New Zealand.

Image copyright Steve Parsons / PA Image caption The court heard Fuller "went on a rampage on the streets of Stanwell"

Video, taken from a doorbell and played to the court, showed Fuller carrying a baseball bat and seeking entry into a house, shouting racist abuse.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay described how a neighbour heard him say: "All Muslims should die. White supremacists rule. I'm going to murder a Muslim."

Fuller walked along a road swinging a bat at cars before returning home to arm himself with a 12-inch kitchen knife, the court heard.

At a local Tesco car park, he attacked two occupants of one car - Dimitar Mihaylov and his black friend - after he walked past two white people in another vehicle, Mr Polnay said.

The court heard Mr Mihaylov was parked with his window down when a man approached, carrying a knife, and told him "you're going to die".

Image caption The attack took place in a Tesco car park in Stanwell, Surrey

Mr Mihaylov's hand was badly injured when he held it up to protect himself and the knife clipped his neck, the court heard.

Fuller then racially abused the armed officers who arrested him, calling them "race traitors", Mr Polnay said.

Eventually during interviews, Fuller told detectives he had been drinking cider and super-strength beer and could not remember events.

A victim impact statement from self-employed Mr Mihaylov described how he will never regain full sensation in his hand, was unable to work for three months and can no longer work as a specialist roofer, leading to reduced income, and has increased anxiety.

Fuller admits his attack was racially and religiously motivated, but denies a terrorist motive.

He has also admitted possession of a bladed article, affray, and causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

The hearing was adjourned.