A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van in Surrey.

The collision happened on the A29 Ockley Road, Dorking, at the junction with Henhurst Cross Lane at 16:20 BST on Saturday.

Surrey Police said the Ducati motorbike and a Ford Transit van collided, with the rider of the motorbike dying at the scene.

The A29 was closed in both directions while officers investigate.

