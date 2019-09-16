Former Surrey Police officer denies on-duty rape
- 16 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former police officer has denied seven charges of rape, including one while he was on duty.
Derek Seekings, 64, from Farnborough in Hampshire, retired from Surrey Police in 2005.
He appeared at Guilford Crown Court accused of seven rapes of a woman in Surrey between 1994 and 2000.
Six are alleged to have taken place off duty, and one while on duty, Surrey Police said. He is due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on 11 May.