A former police officer has denied seven charges of rape, including one while he was on duty.

Derek Seekings, 64, from Farnborough in Hampshire, retired from Surrey Police in 2005.

He appeared at Guilford Crown Court accused of seven rapes of a woman in Surrey between 1994 and 2000.

Six are alleged to have taken place off duty, and one while on duty, Surrey Police said. He is due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on 11 May.