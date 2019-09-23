Staines-upon-Thames fire: Police inquiry after man died
23 September 2019
A person died and another was hospitalised in a "serious fire" in Staines-upon-Thames.
Emergency services were called to a flat in St Catherine's Court at about 12:45 BST on Sunday.
A person who was inside the flat at the time the fire broke out was declared dead at the scene, police said.
Another was airlifted to St George's Hospital in London in a serious condition. A police investigation has been launched.