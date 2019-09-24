Image copyright Google Image caption The local council is carrying out a safety inspection of the fire-damaged building

A woman who was airlifted to hospital after a flat fire in which a man died suffered knife injuries, police have said.

The man, in his 50s, died in the blaze in St Catherine's Court, Staines-Upon-Thames, Surrey, on Sunday.

The woman, also in her 50s, was flown to hospital suffering from burns, smoke inhalation and knife injuries, police have since revealed.

Her condition has been described as critical but stable.

Officers said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident which they were called to, along with fire and ambulance crews, at about 12:45 BST.

Image copyright DGP Image caption The woman was flown to hospital in London in a "serious condition"

Surrey Police said it was working with the fire and rescue service "to establish the circumstances surrounding the blaze, as well as the events leading up to it".

It added this was "likely to take some time".

The force said a safety inspection of the building was being carried out by Spelthorne Borough Council and it was hoped neighbours who had been evacuated would soon be able to return to home.