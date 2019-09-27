Image copyright Google Image caption Three members of staff at the care home in Camberley were arrested by Surrey Police

Three women have been arrested amid allegations of ill-treatment of two residents at a care home.

Surrey Police say they arrested two 21-year-olds and a 22-year-old on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a person without capacity at Collingwood Grange care home in Surrey.

BUPA, which runs the home, said it dismissed the staff members as soon as it became aware of the allegations.

The three women have been bailed until 30 November pending further inquiries.

Police were called on 29 August and began an investigation alongside the Adult Services Locality Team and the care home in Camberley.

At its last official inspection two years ago, the home had 73 residents.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited Collingwood Grange earlier this month and their findings will be published at a later date.

'Acted immediately'

A spokesman for BUPA said: "The staff in question were dismissed as soon as we became aware of the alleged incident.

"We acted immediately to ensure that our residents were safe, well and receiving the high quality care we expect.

"We are supporting the police with their investigation which is on-going and are unable to comment further at this time."

James Frewin, the CQC's head of inspection for adult social care in the South East, said: "These allegations are currently being dealt with by the local police.

"It would be inappropriate for CQC to comment further until they have completed their investigations."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.