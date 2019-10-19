Mystery first date holiday for dating app pair

Image copyright Ben Windle Image caption Ben Windle says he is looking forward to the spontaneous holiday with Emily

Two singletons who matched on a dating app will meet for the first time when they jet off to a mystery holiday location.

Ben Windle matched with Emily on Bumble on Sunday and had the holiday booked within 24 hours.

The 22-year-old's social media post about paying for the £99 per person vacation before he has met Emily has been shared by thousands of people.

The surprise location will be revealed by Wowcher on Wednesday.

The voucher website offers jetsetters the chance to gamble on a holiday destination by paying a fee of £99 without knowing where they will be going.

Ben had been driving to his student home in Brighton from his family home in Epsom, Surrey, when he matched with Emily on Bumble, an app similar to Tinder which allows users to match with a man or a woman in the same area.

He noticed her destination was Gatwick Airport, prompting a joke about meeting at the airport for a holiday.

Image copyright Ben Windle Image caption The joke about going on holiday quickly became real

However, University of Sussex student Ben booked the mystery holiday and Emily soon realised he was being serious regarding a romantic first date abroad.

He said: "Being on Bumble is kind of fun and I enjoy meeting new people.

"At first I didn't think she was serious, but then obviously this has become pretty big. It's all over social media."

Ben admitted he was unsure of how successful the date will be but said he was looking forward to the spontaneous vacation.

He said: "I've spoken to her on a video call and we have been messaging each other.

"I'm not looking to get married. If that happens then OK, I'm pretty open to all that stuff."

