Image copyright Surrey Police/TVP Image caption Przemyslaw Piwonia, Tamas Tomacsek, Ladislav Szalay, Bartosz Pledniak, David Jacobs, Piotr Zmijewski, Jimi Kidd were jailed for the attack

Seven men with links to the Hells Angels and Red Devils motorcycle clubs have been jailed for an attack on rival bikers.

The group attacked seven men, of the Vikings and Wargs Brotherhood clubs, with knives and other weapons at the Forman Institute in Blindley Heath, Surrey, in November 2018.

One victim suffered a stomach wound and needed bowel surgery, police said.

The convicted men were each sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The other victims of the attack on 7 November were stabbed in their heads, legs and buttocks, Surrey Police added.

Image copyright Google Image caption Members of the Vikings and Wargs Brotherhood motorcycle clubs were attacked at the Forman Institute

Following an eight-week trail at Kingston Crown Court, six of the men were found guilty of violent disorder, GBH, assault occasioning ABH, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon. They were:

Przemyslaw Piwonia, also known as Przemyslaw Korkus, 41, of Penn Road, Slough, Berkshire

David Jacobs, 29, of Chalfont Lane, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire

Bartosz Plesniak, 35, of Lancaster Avenue, Slough, Berkshire

Ladislav Szalay, 32, of Torrington Drive, Harrow, London

Tamas Tomacsek, 38, of Milton Grove, Enfield, London

Piotr Zamijewski, 45, of Dorchester Way, Hayes, Hillingdon, London

Jimi Kidd, 39, of Buttinghill Drive, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, was found guilty of violent disorder, GBH and assault occasioning ABH. He was found not guilty of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

Detectives found the attack was linked to the defendants' prospective membership of the Red Devils and Hells Angels clubs, police said.

