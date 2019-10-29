Robyn Mercer murder probe police search property
Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of a woman at her home have searched a property and seized items.
Robyn Mercer, 50, was bludgeoned to death in West Molesey, Surrey, in March 2016.
Surrey Police carried out a warrant at an address in Thamesmead, Walton-on-Thames, earlier and seized a number of items for further examination.
There have been six arrests but no charges over the killing, despite a £10,000 reward for information.
The six arrests over the killing to date are:
- A 29-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender
- A 29-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of murder
- A 29-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of murder
- A 31-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of murder
- A 23-year-old woman from Oxshott arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- A 48-year-old woman from Oxshott arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
All remain under investigation, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Colin Pirie said: "The case is constantly being reviewed to ensure that no stone is left unturned. We are determined that whoever is responsible is brought to justice."
Ms Mercer's ex-partner Robert Webb, 54, was jailed in 2017 for forging her will.