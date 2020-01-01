Image copyright @OvlovUltra Image caption The Mercedes HGV left the road after colliding with a white Toyota Yaris

Three people have died after a crash between a lorry and a car on New Year's Eve.

A white Mercedes HGV left the road after colliding with a white Toyota Yaris on Bedfont Road, in Stanwell, near Heathrow Airport at 23:39 GMT.

Two men aged 25 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman, who were in the Yaris, died at the scene. A 25 year-old woman, also in the Yaris was seriously injured.

Their next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road remained closed on Wednesday to allow for the recovery of the HGV.