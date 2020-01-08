Man arrested on suspicion of Weybridge murder
- 8 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been killed at a property in Surrey and a suspect has been arrested.
The victim, in his 50s, was found by police at an address in Old Palace Road, Weybridge, at 00:30 GMT.
He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at 01:40. A 59-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder.
Surrey Police said it was not looking for anybody else in connection with the attack and there is no wider risk to the public.