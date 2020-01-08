Image copyright Google Image caption The man as pronounced dead in Old Palace Road, Weybridge

A man has been killed at a property in Surrey and a suspect has been arrested.

The victim, in his 50s, was found by police at an address in Old Palace Road, Weybridge, at 00:30 GMT.

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at 01:40. A 59-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder.

Surrey Police said it was not looking for anybody else in connection with the attack and there is no wider risk to the public.