Man dies in suspected Whyteleafe hit-and-run
A pedestrian has died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Surrey.
The man was found with serious injuries at the side of the A22 Godstone Road in Whyteleafe at 22:10 GMT on Thursday and died at the scene.
The family of the 30-year-old man, from Warlingham, have been informed.
PC Gemma Morgan said: "While there was not a vehicle at the scene, we are investigating whether this could have been a fail to stop collision." The force has appealed for witnesses.
