Man charged in Weybridge murder investigation
- 10 January 2020
A man has been charged with murder after another man died at a house in Surrey.
Glen Hopgood, who was 52, was found by police in Old Palace Road, Weybridge, at 00:30 GMT on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at 01:40.
Ralph Carter, 59, of Old Palace Road, Weybridge, appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court earlier, charged with murder.
He will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
