The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Whyteleafe

Police are hunting for the driver of a BMW after a man died in a suspected hit-and-run in Surrey.

A 30-year-old man died at the scene of the crash in Godstone Road in Whyteleafe at 22:10 GMT on Thursday.

Surrey Police said it wants to locate a 2019 BMW 520i with a registration ending GXK that was seen in the area that "may have damage to the front" of the vehicle.

The car was blue but might look silver or grey.

The force said it was still investigating the circumstances of how the man was injured and asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

