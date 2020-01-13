Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found close to the junction with Hillside Road

A man has been arrested and a car recovered after a hit-and-run in which a pedestrian died.

Police were hunting for a BMW and its driver after a man died on the A22 in Whyteleafe, Surrey, on 9 January.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

He has been released under investigation.

Surrey Police were called to the A22 Godstone Road at 22:20 GMT at the junction with Hillside Road.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man from Warlingham, was found seriously injured but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force continues to appeal for witnesses.

