Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Thomas McKeogh, 45, from Hayes, is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court

A police force is marking Shrove Tuesday by teaming up with a "crepe artist" to find suspected criminals.

In one post on social media, the work by "Phillipe De Pan" shows the face of Thomas McKeogh, 45, from Hayes, who Surrey Police wants to "whisk" away.

The force said the word shrove is the past tense of shrive - confession before Lent - so it felt appropriate.

Facebook users have been quick to respond, with William Mack joking: "Take it he stole some dough?"

While Kerry Charnley added: "Don't pancake!! We are on to it!!"

Mr McKeogh has failed to appear in court on a number of occasions and has failed to answer bail in relation to a vehicle theft investigation, the force said.

The Environment Agency and Runnymede Borough Council also want to speak to him about suspected waste disposal and fly-tipping offences.

Another post on the Surrey Police Twitter account, showed the face of Thomas Michael Cooper burnt into a pancake.

The 19-year-old from Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire is wanted by detectives investigating a burglary.

Surrey Police added: "While there will always be critics who "pan" our attempts at getting these wanted faces out there, the flip side is that more people are seeing these posts than would see a standard wanted appeal."