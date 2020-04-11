Image copyright Surrey Police/Family handout Image caption The body of Theresa Redmond, 35, was found early on Thursday morning

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman has been released without charge following the results of a post-mortem examination.

The body of Theresa Redmond, 35, was found in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, just before 03:00 BST on Thursday.

"The 39-year-old man who had been arrested... has now been released with no further action," Surrey Police said.

The death remains "unexplained", the force said.

Ms Redmond's mother, Jules Turner, said she had been informed by police that a post-mortem examination had shown no sign that her death was suspicious.

Police inquiries are ongoing on behalf of the coroner.

