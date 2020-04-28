Image copyright Google Image caption The 88-year-old's body was found at a home in the Surrey village

Police are investigating the murder of an 88-year-old man found dead at a house in Surrey.

His body was discovered at the property on Bletchingley Road in Godstone at about 11:00 BST on Monday.

The A25 remains closed in both directions while officers search the area, Surrey Police said.

Detectives are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the village while specialist officers support the man's family and friends, police said.

The victim has not been formally identified and a cause of death not yet established.

"The investigation is still in the early stages but we would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances of this man's death," Det Ch Insp Colin Pirie said.