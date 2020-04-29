Image copyright Google Image caption The 88-year-old's body was found at a home in the Surrey village of Godstone

An 88-year-old man whose body was found in a house in Surrey died of a head injury, a post mortem examination has found.

His body was discovered at the property on Bletchingley Road in Godstone at about 11:00 BST on Monday.

The man has not yet been formally identified, Surrey Police said.

Anyone who was in the A25/ Bletchingley Road area between Ivy Mill Lane and Knights Way between 10:00 and 15:00 BST on Saturday is asked to come forward.

Ch Insp Alan Sproston said: "The road is a well-travelled route which is also used by walkers and cyclists, and we are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam or video footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible."