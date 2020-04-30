Image copyright Google Image caption The 88-year-old's body was found at a home in the Surrey village of Godstone

An 88-year-old man whose body was found in a house in Surrey was a "lovely chap" who was an active part of the community, a priest has said.

The man, named locally as Dennis Kellond, died from a head injury and his body was found at a home on Bletchingley Road in Godstone at about 11:00 BST on Monday.

Rev Peter O'Connell, from St Nicholas Church, said he was "nice to talk to".

Surrey Police has not formally identified the victim.

The force has launched a murder investigation and there have been no arrests.

Rev O'Connell said Mr Kellond "was still out and about coming to things like coffee mornings at 88, still involved in village life".

He said Mr Kellond's wife died a few years ago and he lived alone in the village.

"It's just a shock to have someone like that to have trouble come to him," he added.

"Normally if something like this happened the community can come together in some way to remember them but with all the restrictions from the virus, which are quite right, we can't do all these things."

Police have asked anyone who was in the A25/Bletchingley Road area between Ivy Mill Lane and Knights Way between 10:00 and 15:00 on Saturday to come forward.

