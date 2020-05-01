Surrey

Man charged over Godstone pensioner Dennis Kellond killing

  • 1 May 2020
Image caption Dennis Kellond's body was found at a house in the Surrey village of Godstone

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murdering a pensioner in a Surrey village.

Police said Darren John Robert McClean, of Drivers Mead, Lingfield, is accused of killing 88-year-old Dennis Kellond.

Mr Kellond's body was found in a house in Bletchingley Road, Godstone, on Monday. Officers said he died from a head injury.

Mr McClean is due to appear before Guildford magistrates on Saturday.

