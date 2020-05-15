Man dies after elderly couple struck crossing road
- 15 May 2020
A man has died after a couple in their 70s were hit by a car as they crossed a road in Surrey.
They were hit by a Kia in Vale Road, Ash Vale, near Guildford, at about 11:10 BST on Thursday, Surrey Police said.
Both were taken to Frimley Park Hospital. The man, who had serious head injuries, died later.
Police say they are keen to speak to the driver of a white van which was behind the Kia at the time.