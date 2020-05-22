A police officer has been attacked and injured while investigating a possible breach of social-distancing guidelines.

The officer was called to Camphill Road, West Byfleet at about 19:49 BST on Thursday when he was assaulted while talking to a group of young males.

He was treated in hospital for minor head and wrist injuries.

A man and two boys have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker, Surrey Police said.