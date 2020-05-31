Image caption Firefighters have been tackling the wildfire in Surrey since Saturday

Homes have been evacuated as a wildfire burns for the second day at a nature reserve in Surrey.

Firefighters were first called to Thursley Common on Saturday afternoon as flames spread through more than 20 hectares of woodland and undergrowth.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said it was continuing to deal with a "large fire" on Sunday.

It urged the public to stay away for their own safety after receiving reports of people visiting the common.

On Saturday, Surrey Police evacuated 14 homes and some visitors to the common were forced to abandoned their cars.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but the fire service on Saturday night warned people not to light barbecues or camp fires in woodland and parks.

The Met Office's Fire Severity Index - a measure of how severe a fire could become, not a prediction of how likely it is to start - is currently at "very high" for much of England.