Arrests after man's body found in Leatherhead town centre
- 11 June 2020
Two men have been arrested after a man's body was discovered in a Surrey town centre.
Philip Bagwell's body was found at a property in North Street in Leatherhead at about 06:00 BST on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 33 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Surrey Police said.
Mr Bagwell, 54, and the two arrested men were believed to be known to each other, a police spokesman said. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.
North Street and Lidl were closed for most of the day.