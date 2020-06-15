Image copyright Google Image caption North Street and a branch of Lidl were closed after the body was found at a property on the street

A man has been charged with the murder of a 54-year-old man in Surrey.

The body of Philip Bagwell was found at a residential property in North Street, Leatherhead, on 10 June.

Police said a post-mortem examination showed Mr Bagwell died of serious head and abdomen injuries.

Daniel Hopper, known locally as Daniel Styles, 32, of Clare Crescent, Leatherhead, appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday. He is due before Guildford Crown Court later.

A second man also arrested in connection with the death was released without charge.