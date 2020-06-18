Image copyright Family handout Image caption Peter Hart worked at the same hospital as his son Daniel and daughter Lauren

Hundreds of people have bid farewell to a paramedic who died after testing positive for Covid-19.

They turned out to pay their respects to Peter Hart, who worked at East Surrey Hospital, after he died on his 52nd birthday in May.

Friends, family and colleagues from Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust lined the streets of Redhill and Smallfield ahead of his cremation.

A service was then held a crematorium near Smallfield.

A lone piper played the procession into East Surrey Hospital where crowds of colleagues welcomed Mr Hart back for one last time.

Image caption A lone piper played as Mr Hart's hearse was driven through Surrey

Image caption Crowds of colleagues gathered at East Surrey Hospital to say their goodbyes

Mr Hart's son Daniel, a doctor, and daughter Lauren, a receptionist at accident and emergency, both worked with him at the hospital.

They would join the Thursday evening clap where colleagues would have him in their thoughts.

Ms Hart said: "It filled us with so much emotion because we knew how many people were really rooting for him to get through it just like we were."

Image caption Paramedics, hospital staff and other emergency services helped give Peter Hart a send off

Mr Hart spent 30 days on a ventilator before he died at the hospital.

The funeral procession was given the honour of a police guard in recognition of his service to the community.

During the private funeral service the hospital chaplain referred to a verse of scripture that friends said captured the essence of Mr Hart.

The chaplain said: "Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends."

Image caption Peter Hart worked in a hospital emergency department and for an ambulance service