Attempted murder arrest over 'random attack' in Reigate

  • 22 June 2020
Warren Road, Reigate Image copyright Google maps
Image caption Police said the woman was attacked in Warren Road, Reigate

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously hurt in a "random attack".

Police were called to an address in Warren Road, Reigate, at about 17:40 BST on Sunday.

Surrey Police said a woman had been assaulted in "what appears to be a completely random attack". She is in hospital in a serious condition.

A 45-year-old man, from Reigate, is in custody and inquiries are continuing, the force said.

Det Sgt Kerry Akehurst said: "We do not believe at this time that there is any risk to any other members of the public."

