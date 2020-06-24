Image copyright Family handout Image caption Phillip Bagwell was described as a good friend with a true caring side

The family of a man found dead near his home have paid tribute to him saying he was "a good dad" and "friend to many".

A murder inquiry started after Phillip Bagwell, 54, was found dead in North Street, Leatherhead, Surrey, in 10 June.

Daniel George Hopper, 32 - known as Daniel Styles - has been charged with Mr Bagwell's murder.

In a statement Mr Bagwell's family said they had been "robbed" of their time with him.

Image copyright Google Image caption North Street and a branch of Lidl were closed after Mr Bagwell was found

Mr Bagwell, who grew up in the local area, was "a good friend, always willing to listen and he had a true caring side", the statement said.

"Phillip was a good dad and very proud of his two children who both loved him and will miss him. His family have many happy memories and loved him more than he will ever know.

"His friends and family will never forget Phillip and he will forever live in our hearts.

"This tragedy has robbed all of us of time with Phillip and our lives will be poorer for that."

Mr Hopper, of Clare Crescent in Leatherhead, is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court in July.

A second man also arrested in connection with the death was released without charge.