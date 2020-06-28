Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident in Gatley Avenue, Ewell, led to the deployment of the police helicopter, dogs and armed police

Police officers used a baton round on a man reported to be threatening people with a knife.

Officers arrested two men after the incident in Gatley Avenue, Ewell, Surrey, on Saturday night.

Surrey Police said a man who was hit with a baton round was taken to hospital with bruising to his stomach.

Ch Supt Clive Davies said the force had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). A 42-year-old man was later charged.

The East Surrey divisional commander said: "Due to the deployment of the baton round, we immediately notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (who attended last night in an assessment role), and commenced our post-incident procedure.

"Although the level of injury sustained does not meet the threshold for a mandatory referral, we have chosen to voluntarily refer this to the IOPC for their consideration as we are committed to ensuring our actions are transparent and fully accountable."

He said public safety was a priority during the incident which led to road closures and the deployment of the police helicopter, dogs and armed police.

Two men were taken into custody for questioning on suspicion of affray and racially aggravated public order.

One man was released without charge.

Damian Dolor, of Epsom, was charged with racially aggravated threatening behaviour under the Public Order Act and was remanded to appear before magistrates.