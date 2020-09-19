Woman falls from car on M25 filming Snapchat video Published duration 17 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The woman fell from the car between Clacket Lane Services and Junction 6 of the M25

A woman fell out of a moving car on the M25 while leaning out of the window to film a video for Snapchat, police said.

She fell from the car into a "live lane" between junction six and the Clacket Lane Services at 01:30 BST, Surrey Police traffic officers tweeted.

The woman was not badly hurt but police said it was lucky "she wasn't seriously injured or killed".

She was treated at the scene by paramedics. No arrests have been made, police added.

In a post on Twitter , the Roads Policing Unit said: "The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a Snapchat video along the M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

"It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed. #nowords"

image copyright Twitter image caption Surrey officers tweeted the woman involved was lucky not to have been killed or injured

A force spokesman said: "Officers were called to the M25 between junction six and Clacket Lane Services shortly after 1.30am this morning following reports of a female falling out of a moving vehicle.