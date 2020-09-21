Shepperton: Appeal after suspected hit-and-run death Published duration 50 minutes ago

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a suspected hit-and-run.

Officers were called to Shepperton, Surrey, on Saturday evening when a man in his 50s was found on Walton Bridge Road with serious head injuries.

He died at the scene and his family has been informed, Surrey Police said.

Two people were subsequently arrested and have since been released, one under investigation, the other with bail conditions.

A red van, believed to be involved, has been identified.

Sgt Ben Grilli said the force was keen to speak to anybody who saw a red van, possibly being driven "erratically" between 18:30 and 21:00 BST.

He added: "We are appealing to anyone who lives in the Shepperton area and may have CCTV... or dashcam footage that could assist us to get in touch."