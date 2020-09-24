Woking murder trial: Son upset by loss of sister and friend Published duration 59 minutes ago

A man accused of killing and decapitating his mother with a sword has told a jury he was deeply affected by the death of his sister and a close childhood friend.

Philip Tarver, 47, denies stabbing Angela Tarver, 86, with the sword and threatening to kill his father Colin, 84, at their home in Woking.

He is accused of putting his mother's head in a freezer and placing her severed ring finger in a kettle.

He denies murder.

Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, he was asked by barrister Narita Bahra QC: "Did you stab and kill your mother? Did you decapitate her head? Did you cut off her left ring finger?"

He replied, "no" to all three questions.

The defendant went on to tell jurors he was one of three siblings, saying his sister died in 1999.

He said he had been "very upset" about her death, and had also been affected by the death of a close childhood friend, who he used to socialise with.

Mr Tarver lost his sister in 1999, and in 2016 a childhood friend who he usually socialised with died suddenly.

Since then he had not socialised as much as he used to, jurors heard.

Mr Tarver said he had lived at home for 44 years and was still receiving pocket money from his parents.

He was qualified as a watch repairer and clock maker and also worked as a delivery driver, but on leaving in 2017 began concentrating on song writing and recording music.

He raised money by selling his collection of science fiction comics.

The court heard he had been out the night before his mother's death to buy 15 cans of beer and a bottle of vodka, but denied becoming aggressive after drinking.

He told jurors it made him tearful and tired but not aggressive.

The trial continues.

