Two Surrey care home workers cautioned over 'ill-treatment'

Published
image captionThree members of staff at the care home in Camberley were arrested by Surrey Police
Two women have been given conditional cautions after claims residents were ill-treated at a Camberley care home.
Three women were arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a person without capacity at Collingwood Grange care home in Surrey last year.
Surrey Police said two, aged 22 and 23, were cautioned and ordered to attend a victim awareness course and the third was released with no further action.
BUPA, which runs the home, dismissed all three staff members last year.
The company has been contacted for a comment.

