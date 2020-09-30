Two Surrey care home workers cautioned over 'ill-treatment' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Three members of staff at the care home in Camberley were arrested by Surrey Police

Two women have been given conditional cautions after claims residents were ill-treated at a Camberley care home.

Three women were arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a person without capacity at Collingwood Grange care home in Surrey last year.

Surrey Police said two, aged 22 and 23, were cautioned and ordered to attend a victim awareness course and the third was released with no further action.

The company has been contacted for a comment.