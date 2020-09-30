Two Surrey care home workers cautioned over 'ill-treatment'
Two women have been given conditional cautions after claims residents were ill-treated at a Camberley care home.
Three women were arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a person without capacity at Collingwood Grange care home in Surrey last year.
Surrey Police said two, aged 22 and 23, were cautioned and ordered to attend a victim awareness course and the third was released with no further action.
BUPA, which runs the home, dismissed all three staff members last year.
The company has been contacted for a comment.
