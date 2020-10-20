M25: One injured as car, ambulance and lorry crash
A driver has been seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry and an ambulance on the M25 in Surrey.
Surrey Police said the driver of the black BMW had suffered serious leg injuries in the collision which happened at about 03:30 BST near Walton on the Hill.
The driver was taken to hospital but nobody else was injured in the crash.
The anticlockwise stretch of motorway between junctions 10 and eight has been closed while the crash is investigated.