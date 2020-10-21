Burglar convicted of Godstone pensioner murder
- Published
A burglar has been found guilty of murdering a pensioner in a Surrey village.
Darren McClean, 42, of Coneybury in Bletchingley, was convicted of killing 88-year-old Dennis Kellond during a burglary on 25 April.
He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but prosecutors argued he had intended to seriously harm or kill Mr Kellond.
McClean is due to be sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday.
He had admitted being at the scene of the burglary in Godstone but claimed two other men threatened him with claw hammers and were with him in Mr Kellond's home.
However, only McClean's DNA was found at the scene, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
McClean stole Mr Kellond's mobile phone and used it to call his drug dealers. He also stole a pair of cufflinks, the CPS said.
A photo of the cufflinks was found on McClean's partner's phone, but they were never recovered.
Moses Koroma, from the CPS, said: "This was a truly appalling attack on an elderly and defenceless man in his own home by a murderer only concerned with stealing to support his drug habit.
"After launching a brutal attack, McClean left his victim dying in his home and failed to make any 999 call for an ambulance."